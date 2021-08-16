Bell Bottom packs a solid advance booking

Akshay Kumar is arriving in cinemas across the country with his spy thriller ‘Bell Bottom’. The entertainer is scheduled to hit the screens on August 19 in theatres, barring Maharashtra where cinemas have not been allowed to open yet. According to a news portal, ‘Bell Bottom’ has got a good response for advance booking in major cities like Kolkata, Delhi and Hyderabad. Metro cities like Bengaluru and Ahmedabad are also getting a positive response.