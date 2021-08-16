George Ezra Announces Massive Finsbury Park Show

It takes place next summer...



*George Ezra* will play a huge headline show at London's Finsbury Park on July 17th.



The newly announced date represents the songwriter's first headline show in three years, and features a stellar support.



Confirmed a few moments ago, the show on July 17th will feature a headline set from George Ezra, alongside support from Blossoms and Holly Humberstone.



More names are set to be announced, with tickets going on sale from 9am on Friday (August 20th).



Priced at £50 plus booking fee, passes will be sold through Ticketmaster.



Here's the announce.







Hello!



I keep trying to write this caption and keep over complicating it because I’m too excited So the headlines are: we’re coming back, I’m extremely excited and I can’t wait to see you all



See you at Finsbury Park x pic.twitter.com/EaPGBExACX



— george E Z R A (@george_ezra) August 16, 2021



