Nick Cave, Warren Ellis Working On Soundtrack For Marilyn Monroe Film

Blonde will be directed by Andrew Dominik...



*Nick Cave* and *Warren Ellis* will craft the soundtrack for a new film about Marilyn Monroe.



The pair have built an impressive shadow catalogue as soundtrack artists, collaborating on some wonderful cinematic moments.



With Warren Ellis set to release his first ever book Nina Simone's Gum next month, the industrious duo have gone back into the studio for another soundtrack endeavour.



As *the Guardian reports*, Andrew Dominik's upcoming Marilyn Monroe inspired film Blonde is set to have a specially recorded score rendered by Nick Cave and Warren Ellis.



Nick Cave and Warren Ellis have recorded new versions of material from 'Carnage' and 'Ghosteen', which will augment Dominik's cinematography.



Nick Cave comments: "It’s an incredible privilege to work with Warren. In any situation, he wants the best for me and I want the best for him. We have basically developed a way of working where we both relinquish control of the music we make together. We spend many hours improvising music together, sitting and playing in good faith without the politics and power grabs of many partnerships. We just let the songs find themselves."



Dominik adds: "Warren is a character. Just conversationally the way he can go off on these incredible verbal flights is quite something. Creatively, he’s incredibly open, but I have to say, he’s also enigmatic, even a bit secretive. He appears to be letting it all hang out, but he’s not really telling you anything about himself."



- - -