Lawsuit Alleges Sexual Abuse By Bob Dylan
Bob Dylan is accused of drugging and sexually abusing a minor in 1965, according to a complaint filed in Manhattan Supreme Court on Friday. A Dylan spokesperson denies the claims.Full Article
An unnamed woman has sued folk singer-songwriter Bob Dylan, alleging he sexually abused her after giving her drugs and alcohol in..
A spokesman for Dylan, now 80, said the allegations were false. "The 56-year-old claim is untrue and will be vigorously defended,"..