Anushka Sharma was cheering for husband Virat Kohli and team India, as they played against England and recorded a win at Lord's on Monday. The Indian cricket team beat England by 151 runs on the final day of the Test and Anushka shared a series of victorious moments from the match. She also shared a candid click of captain Virat Kohli enjoying the win and had captioned it, "What a win! What a team!"