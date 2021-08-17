Bob Dylan Accused Of Sexually Abusing 12 Year Old Girl In 1965

He "vigorously" rejects the claims...



*Bob Dylan* has been accused of sexually abusing a 12 year old girl in 1965.



The unnamed plaintiff identified as J.C. filed the claim Greenwich, Connecticut, and claims the songwriter abused her in April and May 1965.



Some of the *alleged incidents* took place at the Chelsea Hotel in New York, where Dylan was said to have “exploited his status as a musician by grooming J.C. to gain her trust and to obtain control over her as part of his plan to sexually molest and abuse J.C.”



The lawsuit claims J.C. “sustained physical and psychological injuries… and, upon information and belief, some or all of these injuries are of a permanent and lasting nature.”



The suit seeks unspecified damages to be determined by a jury at trial.



A spokesperson for Bob Dylan told *Rolling Stone* that “the 56-year-old claim is untrue and will be vigorously defended.”



The claims went public overnight, with many Bob Dylan fans pointing out that his tour film Don't Look Back was shot in England over the timeframe of the alleged abuse, casting doubt on the allegations.



