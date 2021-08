Dylan O’Brien is blonde! The 29-year-old Teen Wolf star revealed his new look on the official accounts for his upcoming movie Not Okay on Tuesday (August 17). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dylan O’Brien “u guys asked and we delivered. meet Colin 🥱#foryou #fyp #notokaymovie #notokay,” they captioned the TikTok, which showcased Dylan [...]