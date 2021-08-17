Odd Future leader Tyler, the Creator is expanding his reach. A picture has emerged of the hip-hop star doing something for the upcoming and highly anticipated movie Jackass Forever movie. Tyler the Creator Working Hard On ‘Jackass Forever’ While his longtime close friend Jasper plays a role in the new real-life antics comedy movie, Tyler […]Full Article
Tyler The Creator Is Working Hard On The ‘Jackass Forever’ Movie Set
SOHH0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Jackass Forever with Johnny Knoxville - Official Trailer
Check out the official trailer for the comedy movie Jackass Forever, directed by Jeff Tremaine. It stars Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O,..
FanReviews