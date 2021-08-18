Carrie Underwood slammed for liking tweet opposing mask mandates for children
"Little Drummer Boy" singer Carrie Underwood is receiving backlash for supporting Matt Walsh's speech against mask mandates for children.Full Article
Carrie Underwood took to Twitter to 'like' a video from conservative Matt Walsh, who protested school mask mandates in Tennessee.