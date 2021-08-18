ArrestSwaraBhasker trends on Twitter

Swara Bhasker has never refrained from voicing her thoughts on social media and often sparks a controversy with her tweets. In her latest Twitter post, where Swara has expressed her thoughts on Taliban taking control of Afghanistan and this has not gone down well with netizens. She wrote, "We can’t be okay with Hindutva terror & be all shocked & devastated at Taliban terror.. & We can’t be chill with #Taliban terror; and then be all indignant about #Hindutva terror! Our humanitarian & ethical values should not be based on identity of the oppressor or oppressed."