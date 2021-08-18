Lorde's 'Mood Ring' Is Meditative Pop

It's a mindfulness ode...



*Lorde* has shared her new single 'Mood Ring'.



The New Zealand pop auteur's new album 'Solar Power' lands on August 20th, and the singles thus far has found Lorde checking in with her meditative side.



Each release has been tied in to the cycles of the sun and moon, with 'Mood Ring' landing overnight.



There's a 90s flavour to the sonic template, with the beat becoming more and more direct as the song progresses.



Lyrically, it's a mindfulness ode, while the video finds Lorde - with blonde hair - laying down alongside friends, crystals, and some sage.



Tune in now.



