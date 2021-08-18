Mercury Shares Her Debut Project 'MERCTAPE'

The Atlanta riser is making moves...



Atlanta rap force *Mercury* has shared her debut project 'MERCTAPE' in full.



Having just sold out her first hometown headline show Mercury is well and truly on the rise, with her expressive, highly creative processes re-framing club tropes in a personal way.



An effervescent talent, she's recruited some fantastic underground production talent for her brand new mixtape.



Out now, the seven track 'MERCTAPE' is a dynamic, punchy introduction to a rapper who is moving in her own lane.



Alongside this, she's shared a full video for her slick 454-producer 'CACTI' - shot by Richard Philip Smith, you can check it out below.



Photo Credit: *Lauren Davis*