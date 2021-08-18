Garth Brooks cancels stadium tour; will other shows be affected by the Delta variant?
Published
Less than a week after performing for over 80,000 people in Lincoln, Nebraska, Garth Brooks cancelled the remainder of his 2021 stadium tour.
Published
Less than a week after performing for over 80,000 people in Lincoln, Nebraska, Garth Brooks cancelled the remainder of his 2021 stadium tour.
The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour scheduled to take place in Baltimore at M&T Bank Stadium in October has been canceled as cases of...