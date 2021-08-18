Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost welcome baby boy: 'We love him very much'
Published
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost welcomed a baby boy named Cosmo. Jost confirmed the news on his Instagram. It's their first child together.
Published
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost welcomed a baby boy named Cosmo. Jost confirmed the news on his Instagram. It's their first child together.
Scarlett Johansson , Welcomes Baby Boy, With Colin Jost.
Multiple sources have exclusively confirmed the news to 'Page..
Colin Jost confirmed wife Scarlett Johansson gave birth to the couple's first child together.