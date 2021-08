Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Bell Bettom’ is braving several odds to release in theatres. The film will be releasing in Maharashtra and to top it, theatres will be showcasing the movie with only 50% occupancy. According to Box Office India, ‘Bell Bottom’ has sold 8,250 tickets with business of 17 lakh nett for day one and 11,500 tickets with business of 24 lakh nett for the weekend for PVR chain of theatres across the country.