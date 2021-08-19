Ken Jennings has spoken out about Jeopardy's new host Mike Richards following reports that claimed the game show's current producer had rigged the search in his own favor.Full Article
Ken Jennings Speaks Out After Reports New Jeopardy! Host Rigged Search in His Own Favor
Mediaite0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
POLL: Should the search for a new 'Jeopardy!' host end with LeVar Burton?
He might go twice as high as a butterfly in the sky, but actor LeVar Burton still has a lot of "Jeopardy!" fans to win over after..
SWNS STUDIO
'Jeopardy!' names Mike Richards and Mayim Bialik as new hosts
Jeopardy! has officially named late host Alex Trebek's successors: Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik and executive producer Mike..
Mashable