Floyd Ray Roseberry Arrested After Claiming to Have Bombs During Long Standoff with Police
Published
Floyd Ray Roseberry made a series of wild claims and demands in now deleted Facebook livestreams during a standoff with police.Full Article
Published
Floyd Ray Roseberry made a series of wild claims and demands in now deleted Facebook livestreams during a standoff with police.Full Article
US Capitol Police have identified 49-year-old Floyd Ray Roseberry as the suspect who claimed to have an explosive device near the..