Anushka Sharma gets clicked by Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma had recently stepped out for a lunch date with husband Virat Kohli and the actress has shared a happy click from their outing. Flashing her happiest smile and truest emotions, the actress was snapped dreamily smiling, with Virat Kohli behind the camera. Anushka Sharma rocked her short hairdo and a knitted top for the occasion. Previously, Anushka and Virat’s picture from the vegan restaurant had gone viral on the internet, the couple was snapped posing with the chef.