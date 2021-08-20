Shaybo - Queen Of The South

A superb mixtape from the UK rap figure...



South London’s finest* Shaybo *has delivered with her debut mixtape rightfully titled 'Queen Of The South'. Shaybo caught everyone’s attention with her Nigerian infused single 'Dobale' which she then followed up with 'Broke Boys' which featured American rapper Dreamdoll. The Queen Of The South has continued her rise with the release of her highly anticipated 11 track mixtape which solidifies her lyrical ability and place in the UK rap scene.



“I feel like you lot don’t understand how much I take my art seriously”; the rapper starts off her mixtape with a strong statement with her intro song titled 'Real One'.



'My Sister' featuring UK superstar Jorja Smith sees Shaybo touch on a sensitive topic of domestic abuse in a relationship. Showing us that the rapper can bring her words to life with her raw and direct wordplay. Jorja and Shaybo have a history of working well together on *previous collaborations* and this can be seen again with this touching song.



Shaybo goes on to show that she can attract even more American heavyweights, with a feature seen from Wale on their tune titled 'No Worries'. Shaybo is a refreshing addition to a class of female rappers rising to dominate the UK’s rapidly growing rap scene. Her raw and direct flow is brilliantly showcased on this new mixtape with a few songs are due to be fan favourites.it is clear to see that the rapper is heavily influenced by her heritage and she has made sure to staple this in her body of work.



The catalogue of this mixtape includes surprising collaborations and intricate story-telling. All which cement why Shaybo is due to be a big star in the rap scene. A rapper that is not afraid to be direct with her lyricism to get her point across followed by melodious hooks which is a recipe for success. The 24 year old rapper has gifted her fans with a debut body of work that showcases her talent, ability and an exciting glimpse of what is yet to come.



*8/10*



Words: *Micah Roberts *



