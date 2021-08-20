Aaliyah's 'One In A Million' In On Streaming

Aaliyah's 'One In A Million' In On Streaming

Clash

Published

It's a modern classic...

*Aaliyah's* 'One In A Million' is now on streaming services.

It's 20 years since her tragic passing, and due to legal wrangles much of Aaliyah's catalogue hasn't been available to successive generations.

A talent who re-shaped pop and R&B in her own image, Aaliyah's 1996 album 'One In A Million' remains a creative high water mark.

Often imitated but never bettered, 'One In A Million' finally landed on streaming services overnight, and if anything it sounds even better with each successive listen.

Check it out now.

- - -

Full Article