‘Bell Bottom’ box office collection Day 1

‘Bell Bottom’ hit the screens across India and has pocketed Rs 2.75 crore nett plus on day one. The film had a limited release as it was not screened in theatres in Maharashtra, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. According to Boxofficeindia.com, ‘Bell Bottom’ has fetched a total collection of around Rs 2.60 crore nett and the film is expected to earn I the range of Rs 10-20 lakh from the Bihar and Odisha circuit Maharashtra is a massive circuit, which has adversely affected the collection of ‘Bell Bottom’, moreover the 50 per cent occupancy rule in states where the film has released, has also affect the box office report.