Texas Lt Gov. Dan Patrick Gets Buried on Twitter for Blaming Covid Spread on Black People: ‘Unadulterated White Supremacy’
Published
Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick blamed Black Americans for the spread of Covid, sparking outurage and mockery on Twitter. On Fox News’ The Laura Ingraham Show, host Laura Ingraham noted the increased deaths and hospitalizations in Texas, and asked Patrick to respond to those who blame his and Governor Greg Abbott’s policies. Abbott explicitly, and falsely, blamed […]Full Article