What Mike Richards, Sony said after the new 'Jeopardy!' permanent host stepped down
New "Jeopardy!" host Mike Richards will step down but remain as executive producer. The search for his replacement will begin with more guest hosts.
Nine days after being announced as the permanent host of "Jeopardy!", Mike Richards is stepping down amid a series of controversial..
Mike Richards was slated to be the new permanent Jeopardy! host following Alex Trebek’s death last year