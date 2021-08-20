Top Dawg Entertainment’s Kendrick Lamar is delivering for fans in the very near future but the release will be bittersweet. K. Dot has returned from the hip-hop shadows to announce his next studio offering will be his last with the label he’s spent his entire music career with. Kendrick Lamar Announces Final TDE Album Lamar […]Full Article
Kendrick Lamar Announces Final Top Dawg Ent. Album Coming ‘Soon Enough’
