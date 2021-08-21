BTS world tour gets cancelled due to COVID-19

BTS world tour gets cancelled due to COVID-19

Mid-Day

Published

The tour had previously been due to start in April 2020, shortly after the band put out its fourth album `Map of the Soul: 7`. After a start in Seoul, South Korea, it was scheduled to have 39 legs and land in 18 countries including the U.S. and Germany before finishing in Japan

Full Article