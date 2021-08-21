The tour had previously been due to start in April 2020, shortly after the band put out its fourth album `Map of the Soul: 7`. After a start in Seoul, South Korea, it was scheduled to have 39 legs and land in 18 countries including the U.S. and Germany before finishing in JapanFull Article
BTS world tour gets cancelled due to COVID-19
