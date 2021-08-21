Mani Ratnam's 'Dil Se' turns 23: Fans react

Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala starrer 'Dil Se' is and will always remain special for several reasons. The film is not only remembered for its excellent music, dance numbers and acting but also stands out for its cinematic appeal. The film also marks Preity Zinta's debut in Bollywood, to which the actress had already thanked and expressed how obliged she is feeling to complete 23 years in Bollywood through her social media handles. She also mentioned 'Dil Se' turning 23 in her tweet.