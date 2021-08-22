Twitter Shreds Chuck Schumer For Dancing Backstage With Stephen Colbert at NYC Concert While Afghanistan Crisis Continues

Mediaite

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) attended the “We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert” in Central Park on Saturday, and was spotted happily dancing around backstage with Stephen Colbert — a lighthearted scene that many Twitter users slammed as out-of-touch, considering the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan — plus the oncoming Hurricane Henri. The concert featured artists including […]

