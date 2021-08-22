Celebs pay last respects to Pradeep Guha

Pradeep Guha who produced Hrithik Roshan and Karisma Kapoor starrer Bollywood film 'Fiza' breathed his last on Saturday (August 21) at a Mumbai's Kokilaben hospital. He was diagnosed with advanced liver cancer (Stage 4) and was put on ventilator since Friday morning. Several Bollywood celebrities visited his residence on Saturday evening to pay their last respected to the celebrated media personality. Poonam Dhillon, Bhavna Pandey and Neelam Kothari were snapped by the paparazzi exiting late Pradeep Guha’s home.