Right Said Fred Singer Taken To Hospital For COVID - But Still Against Vaccine

Richard Fairbrass won't change his stance...



*Right Said Fred* singer *Richard Fairbrass* is refusing to accept the COVID vaccine - in spite of being hospitalised after contracting the virus.



The early 90s hitmakers earned widespread opprobrium last year, after voicing their opposition to the COVID vaccine.



Attending protests against the vaccine in Central London, the duo tweeted pictures from an anti-vax march.







There was a really good atmosphere in Trafalgar Sq today pic.twitter.com/0I2i2EIWDo



— Right Said Fred (@TheFreds) September 26, 2020



In the past week, however, Right Said Fred singer Richard Fairbrass - who is now 67 years old - contracted COVID, and had to be taken to hospital due to breathing conditions.



The singer spent four nights under the watch of doctors, before returning home to Windsor.



He spoke to reporters outside his home, commenting: “I’ve had a bit of Covid, it wasn’t too bad. I was a little breathless, I felt very tired.”



He added that he was “absolutely not” getting the vaccine, in spite of his health scare.



The NHS website says: “Millions of people have had a coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine and the safety of the vaccines continues to be monitored. Reports of serious side effects are very rare.”



