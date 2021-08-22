Influential U.S. country rock pioneer Don Everly dies at 84
Published
U.S. country rock pioneer Don Everly, who was the surviving half of the Everly Brothers, has died aged 84 after a career delighting fans with a string of…Full Article
Published
U.S. country rock pioneer Don Everly, who was the surviving half of the Everly Brothers, has died aged 84 after a career delighting fans with a string of…Full Article
Writer of “Cathy’s Clown” and “(‘Til) I Kissed You” was half of one of rock’s earliest and most influential harmony..