WATCH: The Wiggles Record Special Video for Covid Patient With Down Syndrome So She Wouldn’t Be Scared of Oxygen Treatment
A nurse in a hospital in Melbourne, Australia and an internationally-popular children’s music group teamed up to help a very special Covid patient, and a heartwarming video sharing their story is going viral on social media. Sarah Kelly, a 22-year-old young woman with Down Syndrome, was hospitalized with Covid-19. She was having trouble breathing, but […]Full Article