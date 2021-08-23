The FDA approval comes less than a week after it was announced by U.S. officials that booster shots will be needed for those who took the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.Full Article
BREAKING: FDA Grants Full Approval to Pfizer Vaccine
