Kacey Musgraves Announces New Album 'star-crossed'

It's out on September 10th...
*Kacey Musgraves* will release her new album 'star-crossed' on September 10th.
The country-pop icon is in a state of evolution, and this will be expressed across a multi-disciplinary project.
Her new album 'star-crossed' is out on September 10th, and was recorded in Nashville, Tennessee earlier this week across a three-week spell.
The 15 song album is a modern day tragedy, split into three acts; Ian Fitchuk and Daniel Tashian return as co-producers and writers.
Out on September 10th, the title song is online now, along with news of a brand new short film.
Set to air on September 10th alongside the album release, the film was directed by Bardia Zeinali, stars Musgraves, and will be streamed exclusively via Paramount+.
So, check out a trailer below.
'star-crossed' track listing:
1. star-crossed
2. good wife
3. cherry blossom
4. simple times
5. if this was a movie..
6. justified
7. angel
8. breadwinner
9. camera roll
10. easier said
11. hookup scene
12. keep lookin’ up
13. what doesn’t kill me
14. there is a light
15. gracias a la vida
- - -
It's out on September 10th...