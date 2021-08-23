Music icon Beyoncé doesn’t do normal – at all. The R&B superstar has become the first Black woman to ever wear the legendary and priceless Tiffany Diamond by luxury jewelry powerhouse Tiffany & Co. Beyoncé Becomes First Black Woman To Wear Tiffany Diamond According to the jewelry giant’s social media pages, Bey has officially made […]Full Article
Beyoncé Becomes First Black Woman To Ever Wear Priceless Tiffany Diamond
SOHH0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Beyoncé Just Became The First Black Woman To Wear The Iconic Tiffany Diamond
Beyoncé and Jay-Z's new Tiffany & Co. campaign marks several milestones: the couple's first joint campaign, a never-before seen..
NPR
Beyoncé becomes first Black woman to wear iconic Tiffany Diamond
Beyoncé has made fashion history as the first Black woman to wear the iconic 128.54 carat Tiffany Diamond.
Upworthy