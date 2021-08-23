Beyoncé Becomes First Black Woman To Ever Wear Priceless Tiffany Diamond



Music icon Beyoncé doesn’t do normal – at all. The R&B superstar has become the first Black woman to ever wear the legendary and priceless Tiffany Diamond by luxury jewelry powerhouse Tiffany & Co. Beyoncé Becomes First Black Woman To Wear Tiffany Diamond According to the jewelry giant’s social media pages, Bey has officially made […]

