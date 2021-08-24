Lil Nas X Secures Huge Role At Iconic Fast Food Chain

Lil Nas X Secures Huge Role At Iconic Fast Food Chain

SOHH

Published

Grammy-winning rapper Lil Nas X is way more than a solid hip-hop artist. The hitmaker has officially partnered up with fast food powerhouse Taco Bell as a chief impact officer as the countdown for his long-awaited Montero album release heats up. Lil Nas X Secures Huge Taco Bell Gig According to reports, the position is […]

Full Article