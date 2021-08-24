Miles Kane Announces New Album 'Change The Show'

It's out on January 21st...



*Miles Kane* will release new album 'Change The Show' on January 21st.



The songwriter's new album was sparked by a one-off studio session in Hackney, working alongside psych rock duo Sunglasses For Jaws.



Something in that sessions seemed to unlock his creativity, with Miles Kane then going on to build the album during lockdown.



Out on January 21st, 'Change The Show' was "born out of an intense period of self-reflection; having all this unexpected time on my hands..."



Miles Kane adds: "I wrote songs about big highs, big lows, daydreams, true friends and deep feelings. I learnt to let the future unfold of its own accord, while staying true to myself and that has led to what feels to me like a really uplifting album!"



New single 'Don't Let It Get You Down' is online now - opening with a sample of the voice of Paul O'Grady the video features Black Mirror actor Jimmi Simpson... and some daring dance moves from Miles!



Tune in now.



Tracklisting:

1. Tears Are Falling

2. Don’t Let It Get You Down

3. Nothing’s Ever Gonna Be Good Enough (ft. Corinne Bailey Rae)

4. See Ya When I See Ya

5. Never Get Tired of Dancing

6. Tell Me What You’re Feeling

7. Coming of Age

8. Change the Show

9. Constantly

10. Caroline



- - -