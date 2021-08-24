Halsey Shares 'If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power'

Both the album and film are out this weekend...



*Halsey* has shared a snippet from new film 'If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power'.



The film accompanies the album of the same name, with both set to gain general release this weekend.



Out on August 27th, the album was produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, with Halsey eschewing any single drops from the project.



Alongside the LP, Halsey has been working on a film, which hits UK screenings on Thursday (August 26th), with a live-streamed performance taking place on Sunday (August 29th).



A new preview has gone live, featuring quick edits, lashings of colour, and - tantalisingly - some music...



Tune in now.







If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power



August 25th US & Canada IMAX showings



August 26th UK / EU IMAX showings



August 27th ALBUM out globally



August 28th NEW @IMAX showings



August 29 global @momenthouse performance stream



tickets & pre-order @ https://t.co/gfDQn6nPv2 pic.twitter.com/F9kRADRUFV



— h (@halsey) August 22, 2021



