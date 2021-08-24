Watts was born in London on June 2, 1941. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Ann Sherpherd; his daughter, Seraphina; his granddaughter, Charlotte; and his step-grandson, Dylan.Full Article
Charlie Watts, Rolling Stones Drummer, Dies at 80
