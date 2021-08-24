Grammy-winning rapper Kanye West doesn’t want to be the old Kanye anymore. The hip-hop star has taken legal action to go from the artist formerly known as Kanye West to simply, Ye. Kanye West’s Taking Legal Action To Change His Name According to reports, Mr. West is going the serious route for having a fresh […]Full Article
Kanye West’s Taking Legal Action To Permanently Change His Name
