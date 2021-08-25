Megan Thee Stallion Accuses Label Of Trying To Block New Music

Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion is having more problems with her label. 1501 Certified Entertainment is reportedly blocking her from releasing a would-be hit remix track. Meg Thee Stallion Accuses Label Of Trying To Block New Music Meg Thee Stallion is alleging 1501 and label CEO Carl Crawford are trying to block her “Butter” remix […]

