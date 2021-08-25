Man Photographed As A Baby On 'Nevermind' Cover Sues Nirvana For Sexual Exploitation

Man Photographed As A Baby On 'Nevermind' Cover Sues Nirvana For Sexual Exploitation

NPR

Published

Now 30 years old, Spencer Elden, the naked baby on Nirvana's iconic cover, is suing the band, claiming child exploitation and pornography.

Full Article