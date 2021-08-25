Beyoncé and Jay-Z are ABOUT LOVE for Tiffany & Co.

Featuring a Tiffany-blue Basquiat...



Tiffany & Co. has unveiled a new campaign starring Beyoncé and Jay-Z, adorning the former in "the" yellow Tiffany Diamond. Purchased 140 years ago in South Africa by the brand's founder Charles Lewis Tiffany, this campaign marks the first time the stone has been publicly worn by a black woman since the sale. The 128 carat Tiffany Diamond was previously worn by three people - Audrey Hepburn during the press tour for Breakfast at Tiffany's in 1961, Lady Gaga at the 2019 Oscars and socialite Mary Whitehosue at the 1957 Tiffany Ball in Newport, Rhode Island.



Debuting in this campaign, an unseen Tiffany-blue Basquiat, that had until now, remained part of a private collection away from public view.



See more on Instagram where Beyoncé poses à la Audrey Hepburn with the yellow diamond displayed with a backless dress.







Stay tuned for a short film, due to be released on September 15th, featuring Beyoncé singing "Moon River"



