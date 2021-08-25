Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion has some sure-fire audio heat dropping in 48 hours. The hip-hop superstar has announced plans to release a must-hear “Butter” remix with Korean pop heavyweights BTS. Megan Thee Stallion + BTS’ ‘Butter’ Remix Coming Stallion went to her Instagram page to deliver the massive news to followers. Barring any setbacks, […]Full Article
Megan Thee Stallion + BTS Will Make Hearts Melt Like ‘Butter’ Friday
Megan Thee Stallion Claims Record Label Won’t Let Her Release Remix of BTS’ ‘Butter’
UPDATE: According to legal documents obtained by Variety, a judge has ruled that Megan Thee Stallion is clear to release the remix..
