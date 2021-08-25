Coach reintroduces the Rogue, with Jennifer Lopez and Kate Moss

Accessories award season...



Coach reintroduces its Rogue bag with a campaign starring Jennifer Lopez, Kate Moss, Kōki, Ma Zhe, Lu, and Xiao Wen Ju. Set on a global stage, the campaign, shot by Juergen Teller and styled by Olivier Rizzo features famous landmarks including London Bridge and the Bund in Shanghai.



A celebration of the infamous bag’s rebellious attitude, the campaign celebrates a free spirit alongside a rich heritage behind the bag. Debuting on the runway in 2016, the bag has been reintroduced as part of Coach’s fall collection ‘Coach Forever, Season Two”, with a new eco-conscious twist. Crafted from a new environmentally friendly version of Coach’s signature jacquard, the Rogue is made from organic and recycled materials and embroidered with the brand’s Fall menagerie of creatures.



Conceived at the beginning of Vevers’ tenure at Coach, and since revamped and remixed in new fabrics and colourways, the Rogue has become one of the brand’s most iconic pieces. The campaign coincides with the Accessories Council’s Hall of Fame award for the Rogue. An award that recognises an item that has stood the test of time as determined by the Accessories Council Board and awarded at the annual Design Excellence Awards.



“The Rogue is perhaps my favourite bag that I’ve designed at Coach,” said Vevers. “It has that combination of heritage, offbeat attitude and a sense of authentic American style that perfectly embodies my vision for the house. The Fall collection is inspired by the optimism of things crafted to last and naturally felt like the right moment to reintroduce the Rogue with a new story created with Juergen and our Coach Family.



The house will also introduce a custom-designed Rogue Exhibition space in Coach House Regent Street, its flagship London store. The installation is part of Windows of the Future, an initiative connecting Coach customers with bespoke experiences created with their unique communities in mind.



Visit coach.com

