There’s a change to Olivia Rodrigo‘s hit song, “Good 4 U.” The 18-year-old superstar’s smash now features two more songwriters in the credits: Paramore‘s Hayley Williams and former guitarist Josh Farro, Pitchfork confirmed. Click inside to read more… The move comes amid dozens of viral TikToks comparing the song to Paramore‘s 2007 hit, “Misery Business.” [...]