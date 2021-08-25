Kanye West asks court to legally change his name to Ye
Kanye just wants to be Ye. Kanye West has filed court documents to legally change his name. The Los Angeles Superior Court filing says the 44-year-old wants to…Full Article
Billionaire fashion designer and rapper cites 'personal reasons' for name change in legal documents filed in California
Kanye West has gone by Ye for years, but now he wants to make it official. The rapper has formally petitioned for a name change in..