Bollywood lost iconic actor Rishi Kapoor to cancer on April 30, 2020. Recently his brother Randhir Kapoor opened up about the huge blow to the family and told a news portal that he lived in the fear that anything could happen to Rishi Kapoor, since he was suffering from cancer. The veteran actor added that they all visited Rishi Kapoor, turn by turn, in America where the actor was undergoing treatment.