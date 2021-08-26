ABBA Tease New Project - But What Is 'ABBA Voyage'?

The Swedish pop icons are back...



Swedish pop legends *ABBA* are teasing their first project in four decades.



The four-piece are back, following a pandemic-hampered end to their time apart.



New material is mooted, with Janne Schaffer (guitar player for ABBA) *revealing that a new album* will land this Autumn.



*The Sun reports* that a new single will be released on September 2nd - quite the New Music Friday treat - with ABBA now teasing a new project.



So, what is ABBA Voyage..?



All will be revealed on September 2nd - is it their much-vaunted hologram tour? The name of the single itself? Or will a new ABBA album surprise-release next Friday?



We can't wait to find out.







Join us at https://t.co/AAFQLIrqJu #ABBAVoyage pic.twitter.com/7LYw3kojzB



— ABBA Voyage (@ABBAVoyage) August 26, 2021



