ABBA Tease New Project - But What Is 'ABBA Voyage'?

The Swedish pop icons are back...
Swedish pop legends *ABBA* are teasing their first project in four decades.
The four-piece are back, following a pandemic-hampered end to their time apart.
New material is mooted, with Janne Schaffer (guitar player for ABBA) *revealing that a new album* will land this Autumn.
*The Sun reports* that a new single will be released on September 2nd - quite the New Music Friday treat - with ABBA now teasing a new project.
So, what is ABBA Voyage..?
All will be revealed on September 2nd - is it their much-vaunted hologram tour? The name of the single itself? Or will a new ABBA album surprise-release next Friday?
We can't wait to find out.
Join us at https://t.co/AAFQLIrqJu #ABBAVoyage pic.twitter.com/7LYw3kojzB
— ABBA Voyage (@ABBAVoyage) August 26, 2021
- - -
The Swedish pop icons are back...