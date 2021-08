The trailer for The King’s Man has just debuted online! The movie is directed by Matthew Vaughn and stars Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance. Here’s the logline for the film: As a collection of history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather [...]