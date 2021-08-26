Rina Sawayama Has Covered Metallica's 'Enter Sandman'

It is astonishing...



*Rina Sawayama* has shared a stunning take on *Metallica's* 'Enter Sandman'.



The cover is part of The Metallica Blacklist, a 52 artist strong covers project celebrating the thrash legends' 1991 release 'The Black Album'.



Now 30 years old, 'The Black Album' retains its grip on fans and artists alike, prompting this new covers project.



Rina Sawayama has always been open about the influence of metal on her work, but her take on pivotal single 'Enter Sandman' is truly exhilarating.



If anything, it's better than the original: a wild, distorted take on the song that unleashes its pop core while relishing the embrace of pure noise.



Dive in below.



In related news, IDLES have shared their take on 'The God That Failed Us' - it's also kinda cool...



'The Metallica Blacklist' will be released on September 10th.



